Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE Purchases 1,180,860 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,467,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,180,860 shares during the quarter. New York Community Bancorp makes up 6.8% of Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $54,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,340,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,303,000 after buying an additional 292,953 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,174,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,816,000 after buying an additional 382,396 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $277,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 74.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 198,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after buying an additional 84,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 594.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 33,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.51. 37,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,244,500. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.88 and its 200 day moving average is $11.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $12.72.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $255.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.49 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 6.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.08%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NYCB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised New York Community Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet raised New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley set a $13.00 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

