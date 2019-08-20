Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE Has $15.41 Million Position in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT)

Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE lowered its holdings in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 29.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 472,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,240 shares during the quarter. New York Times comprises about 1.9% of Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE owned 0.28% of New York Times worth $15,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in New York Times by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,691,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,307,000 after purchasing an additional 43,980 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of New York Times by 4.6% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 12,578,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,195,000 after acquiring an additional 547,650 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of New York Times by 0.5% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 5,212,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,241,000 after acquiring an additional 25,545 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of New York Times by 589.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,920,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,630,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206,741 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of New York Times by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,460,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,556,000 after acquiring an additional 137,746 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.41. 12,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,291,463. New York Times Co has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $36.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.37 and a 200-day moving average of $32.99.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. New York Times had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $436.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that New York Times Co will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. New York Times’s payout ratio is 24.69%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NYT. Evercore ISI set a $38.00 price target on New York Times and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered New York Times from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. New York Times presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

About New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

