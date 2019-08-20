K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Invests $210,000 in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 453.8% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $177.00 price objective on Honeywell International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup set a $197.00 price objective on Honeywell International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.08.

NYSE HON traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.33. 23,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,260,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $171.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.88. The company has a market cap of $118.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.48 and a 1-year high of $178.47.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 18.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 40.95%.

In other news, Director Jaime Chico Pardo sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total value of $1,161,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,529.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Darius Adamczyk sold 7,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total value of $1,180,156.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 75,521 shares in the company, valued at $12,467,006.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

