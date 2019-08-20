Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,567 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,247 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $3,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNPR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 5.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 1.7% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 27,147 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 3.7% during the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,634 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 1.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 33,470 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 6.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,190 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JNPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. TheStreet downgraded Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James set a $30.00 target price on Juniper Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Juniper Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.57.

Shares of JNPR traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,378,661. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.92. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.34 and a 1-year high of $30.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.54.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.06). Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.88%.

In related news, EVP Manoj Leelanivas sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $241,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,641 shares in the company, valued at $499,578.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rahul N. Merchant sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $67,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,232.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,500 shares of company stock worth $497,990 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

