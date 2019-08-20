JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Price Target to $37.00

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $54.00 to $37.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on DDS. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $56.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Dillard’s in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Dillard’s from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dillard’s from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dillard’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Dillard’s from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Dillard’s currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $54.33.

Shares of NYSE:DDS opened at $57.30 on Friday. Dillard’s has a one year low of $47.95 and a one year high of $86.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.79 and a 200-day moving average of $66.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.97). Dillard’s had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Dillard’s’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dillard’s will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Tony J. Bolte sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $154,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,840 shares in the company, valued at $118,606.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 20.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Dillard’s by 153.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Dillard’s by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Dillard’s in the first quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Dillard’s by 50.5% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

