Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.1% of West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stack Financial Management Inc increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the second quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 89,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. North American Management Corp increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the second quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 200,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.9% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 261.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 84.8% during the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 121,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,933,000 after acquiring an additional 55,772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,155,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,110,541. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $121.00 and a 1 year high of $148.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.45%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director Marillyn A. Hewson acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $139.68 per share, with a total value of $419,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,040. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JNJ. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.56.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

