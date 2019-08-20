JLB & Associates Inc. Trims Stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

JLB & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 25,139 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 794 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 88.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. TheStreet raised Alaska Air Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Alaska Air Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup set a $66.00 target price on Alaska Air Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Imperial Capital reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $68.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.36.

Shares of ALK traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $60.08. The stock had a trading volume of 10,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,449. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.34 and a 200 day moving average of $61.31. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.39 and a twelve month high of $74.83.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Alaska Air Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.39%.

In other Alaska Air Group news, VP Kyle B. Levine sold 2,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $157,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,535. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

