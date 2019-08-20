JLB & Associates Inc. Has $3.75 Million Position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

JLB & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,593 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $3,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Raytheon by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 40,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,961,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new position in Raytheon in the second quarter valued at about $1,180,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Raytheon by 1.5% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 9,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon by 252.0% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon by 2.3% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 68,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Raytheon news, VP Wesley D. Kremer sold 8,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,514,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,397,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,773,463.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTN traded up $4.98 on Tuesday, reaching $184.17. 1,293,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,767,758. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $180.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.09. Raytheon has a 12 month low of $144.27 and a 12 month high of $210.89.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 26.34%. Raytheon’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Raytheon will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.9425 per share. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.53%.

RTN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price (up from $224.00) on shares of Raytheon in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $205.00 target price on shares of Raytheon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.80.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

