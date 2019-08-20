JLB & Associates Inc. Buys 1,755 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Diageo accounts for 1.8% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $8,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the 2nd quarter worth $444,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its position in shares of Diageo by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 29,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Diageo by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 573,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,831,000 after acquiring an additional 42,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Diageo by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 10.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

NYSE:DEO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.83. 18,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,441. The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.47 and a 200 day moving average of $165.28. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $131.43 and a twelve month high of $176.07. The company has a market capitalization of $102.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $2.111 per share. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.52%.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.