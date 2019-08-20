JLB & Associates Inc. Acquires 1,290 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 231,283 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for approximately 2.5% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $12,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TJX. CSU Producer Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in TJX Companies by 1,428.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,632 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,002 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 202.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 587 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in TJX Companies by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 626 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David T. Ching sold 20,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $1,044,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,846.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 1,480 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $75,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,019,657.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.21. 9,646,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,731,712. The firm has a market cap of $62.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.73. TJX Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.49 and a fifty-two week high of $57.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.72.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 57.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.60%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TJX. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Loop Capital raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

