JET8 Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (J8T)

JET8 (CURRENCY:J8T) traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 20th. Over the last week, JET8 has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. One JET8 token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin and Bancor Network. JET8 has a market capitalization of $333,316.00 and $117,187.00 worth of JET8 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00260759 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009244 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.99 or 0.01302420 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000650 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00022251 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00091826 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000410 BTC.

JET8 Profile

JET8’s genesis date was February 1st, 2018. JET8’s total supply is 1,468,857,775 tokens and its circulating supply is 825,960,077 tokens. JET8’s official Twitter account is @jet8app . The Reddit community for JET8 is /r/JET8 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for JET8 is jet8.io . JET8’s official message board is medium.com/jet8-token

JET8 Token Trading

JET8 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JET8 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JET8 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JET8 using one of the exchanges listed above.

