Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) Given a €23.00 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

HSBC set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on JEN. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective on Jenoptik and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Jenoptik in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Baader Bank set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on Jenoptik and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Independent Research set a €24.50 ($28.49) price objective on Jenoptik and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.50 ($40.12) price objective on Jenoptik and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €28.57 ($33.22).

Get Jenoptik alerts:

Shares of ETR:JEN opened at €21.75 ($25.29) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.78. Jenoptik has a 1 year low of €20.05 ($23.31) and a 1 year high of €36.80 ($42.79). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €24.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of €29.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91.

Jenoptik AG operates as an integrated photonics company in Germany and internationally. The company's Opticals & Life Science division develops and manufactures micro-optics for beam shaping for use in the semiconductor industry, as well as for laser material processing; and optical systems and components for information and communication, security, and defense technologies.

Recommended Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Jenoptik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jenoptik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.