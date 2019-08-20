Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its holdings in Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 526,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,471 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $11,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter valued at $212,000. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter valued at $217,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the second quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter valued at $222,000. 64.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JHG traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.36. 6,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,386,048. Janus Henderson Group PLC has a 1-year low of $17.68 and a 1-year high of $28.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.22.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.05). Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $525.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group PLC will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JHG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Gabelli reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $25.50 to $23.55 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.85.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

