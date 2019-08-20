Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) Given Buy Rating at Cowen

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Cowen in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $92.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on JEC. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.88.

JEC traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.60. 18,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,131. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.00 and a 200 day moving average of $77.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 52 week low of $55.17 and a 52 week high of $86.43.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JEC. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter worth $112,951,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 178.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,914,838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,046 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,883,832 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $442,405,000 after acquiring an additional 791,261 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 17,355.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 501,321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,307,000 after acquiring an additional 498,449 shares during the period. Finally, Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 187.4% during the 2nd quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 625,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,757,000 after acquiring an additional 407,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

