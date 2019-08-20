Italo (XTA) Price Hits $0.0362 on Major Exchanges

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Over the last week, Italo has traded down 34.8% against the US dollar. Italo has a market cap of $102,451.00 and $497.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Italo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0362 or 0.00000336 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00261809 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009303 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.04 or 0.01311588 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000654 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00022243 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00092095 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000408 BTC.

About Italo

Italo’s total supply is 2,833,920 coins. Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin . The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Italo’s official website is italo.network

Buying and Selling Italo

Italo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Italo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Italo using one of the exchanges listed above.

