ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.00

ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.00 and traded as high as $10.26. ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR shares last traded at $10.26, with a volume of 53,972 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.97 and its 200-day moving average is $12.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and engine components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and busses, and light-duty trucks; pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles; and marine and industrial engines. The company was formerly known as Diesel Automobile Industry Co, Ltd.

