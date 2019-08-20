ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.00

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2019 // Comments off

ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.00 and traded as high as $10.26. ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR shares last traded at $10.26, with a volume of 53,972 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.97 and its 200-day moving average is $12.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.78.

About ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:ISUZY)

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and engine components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and busses, and light-duty trucks; pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles; and marine and industrial engines. The company was formerly known as Diesel Automobile Industry Co, Ltd.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.