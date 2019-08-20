Israel Chemicals (NYSE:ICL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.67

Israel Chemicals Ltd (NYSE:ICL)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.67 and last traded at $4.68, with a volume of 2920 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.85.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Israel Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Israel Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.94.
The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.18 and its 200 day moving average is $5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.51.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Israel Chemicals by 30.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Israel Chemicals by 2.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 170,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Israel Chemicals by 20.5% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 26,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Israel Chemicals by 0.3% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,840,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,739 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Israel Chemicals by 49.9% in the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.73% of the company’s stock.
Israel Chemicals Company Profile (NYSE:ICL)
Israel Chemicals Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.
