Israel Chemicals (NYSE:ICL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.67

Israel Chemicals Ltd (NYSE:ICL)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.67 and last traded at $4.68, with a volume of 2920 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.85.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Israel Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Israel Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.94.

Get Israel Chemicals alerts:

The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.18 and its 200 day moving average is $5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Israel Chemicals (NYSE:ICL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Israel Chemicals had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Israel Chemicals Ltd will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Israel Chemicals by 30.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Israel Chemicals by 2.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 170,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Israel Chemicals by 20.5% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 26,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Israel Chemicals by 0.3% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,840,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,739 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Israel Chemicals by 49.9% in the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.73% of the company’s stock.

Israel Chemicals Company Profile (NYSE:ICL)

Israel Chemicals Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Israel Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Israel Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.