Ishr Edg Msci Mn Vl Eafe Inx Unt Etf (TSE:XMI) Shares Down 0.1%

Ishr Edg Msci Mn Vl Eafe Inx Unt Etf (TSE:XMI) fell 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$36.58 and last traded at C$36.64, 2,288 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 51% from the average session volume of 4,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$36.67.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$36.49 and its 200 day moving average price is C$36.53.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Ishr Edg Msci Mn Vl Eafe Inx Unt Etf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ishr Edg Msci Mn Vl Eafe Inx Unt Etf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.