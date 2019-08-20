Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf (BMV:GOVT) Shares Acquired by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC increased its position in Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf (BMV:GOVT) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,201,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,619 shares during the period. Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf comprises 4.2% of Sfmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf were worth $30,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf by 4.6% during the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 15,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf by 1.8% during the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf by 6.0% during the second quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 16,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Securities Inc. increased its position in Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 53,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter.

GOVT stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $26.50. Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf has a 12 month low of $448.20 and a 12 month high of $450.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.86.

