ISHARES TR/ISHARES CY HEDGED MSCI G (BMV:HEWG) Shares Down 0.5%

ISHARES TR/ISHARES CY HEDGED MSCI G (BMV:HEWG) shares were down 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $513.00 and last traded at $25.46, approximately 2,506 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 5,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.59.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ISHARES TR/ISHARES CY HEDGED MSCI G by 26,958.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,299,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,259 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of ISHARES TR/ISHARES CY HEDGED MSCI G by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,175,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,493,000 after purchasing an additional 201,967 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of ISHARES TR/ISHARES CY HEDGED MSCI G by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 144,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 35,280 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ISHARES TR/ISHARES CY HEDGED MSCI G during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,188,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ISHARES TR/ISHARES CY HEDGED MSCI G by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,982 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for ISHARES TR/ISHARES CY HEDGED MSCI G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ISHARES TR/ISHARES CY HEDGED MSCI G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.