iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258,509 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 23,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 37,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Goldstein Munger & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Goldstein Munger & Associates now owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 26.8% in the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 112,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,580,000 after purchasing an additional 23,841 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,978,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,934,000 after purchasing an additional 219,478 shares during the period.

Shares of IWN stock traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $114.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,540. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.32 and its 200-day moving average is $120.42. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $101.57 and a 52-week high of $137.85.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

