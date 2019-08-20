iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Purchased by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 0.5% of Manchester Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $397,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 34,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 98,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.42. The stock had a trading volume of 34,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,277. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $121.71 and a 52-week high of $164.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.02.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

