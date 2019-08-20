iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.11% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $7,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 6,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 11,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IBB traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,652,543. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.67. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $89.01 and a one year high of $122.97.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.