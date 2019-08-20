iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $128.01

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $128.01 and last traded at $127.95, with a volume of 401115 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $127.43.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.89 and a 200-day moving average of $120.34.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 27,380.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,096,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,006,928,000 after purchasing an additional 8,066,765 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 398.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,006,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,724 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,459,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $530,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,597 shares during the last quarter. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust now owns 1,142,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $136,073,000 after purchasing an additional 647,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,839,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $477,485,000 after purchasing an additional 642,040 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

