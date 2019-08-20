iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 49.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,748 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $2,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,840,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,528,000 after purchasing an additional 723,924 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,142,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,800,000 after purchasing an additional 109,258 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,323,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,433,000 after purchasing an additional 100,297 shares during the period. CLS Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 50.5% in the first quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 1,038,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,930,000 after purchasing an additional 348,601 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 19.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 961,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,039,000 after purchasing an additional 157,633 shares during the period.

BATS:VLUE traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.95. The stock had a trading volume of 183,226 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.48.

