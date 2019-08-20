iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Asia ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:AXJV) Trading Down 0.5%

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Asia ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:AXJV) shares fell 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $33.63 and last traded at $33.63, 515 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 85% from the average session volume of 3,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.80.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.45.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Asia ex Japan ETF stock. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Asia ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:AXJV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 79,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,849,000. CX Institutional owned 26.36% of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Asia ex Japan ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

