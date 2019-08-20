iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Bought by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 839.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,742 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,157.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,113,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,718,791,000 after purchasing an additional 14,831,635 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 123,980.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,699,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $297,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,809 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 154.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,297,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $472,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608,722 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,610,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $811,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,455 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,823,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,633 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.53. 102,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,748,315. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.60 and a fifty-two week high of $114.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.35.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

