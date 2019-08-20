Iron Financial LLC Increases Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Iron Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Iron Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,967,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its position in Alphabet by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 726 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Grisanti Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grisanti Capital Management LLC now owns 10,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. grew its position in Alphabet by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 34.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $6.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,193.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,357. The stock has a market capitalization of $825.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.97. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $977.66 and a one year high of $1,296.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,166.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,158.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The firm had revenue of $31.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 51.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wedbush raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen set a $1,500.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,371.05.

Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

