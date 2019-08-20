IQE (LON:IQE) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $71.82

IQE plc (LON:IQE)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $71.82 and traded as low as $55.10. IQE shares last traded at $55.20, with a volume of 742,634 shares traded.

Several research firms have commented on IQE. Barclays cut their price target on IQE from GBX 84 ($1.10) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 108 ($1.41) price objective on shares of IQE in a report on Friday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.11) price objective on shares of IQE in a report on Monday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of IQE in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of IQE in a report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 89 ($1.16).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 60.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 71.82. The stock has a market cap of $437.62 million and a P/E ratio of 552.00.

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials worldwide. The company operates through Wireless, Photonics, Infra-Red, and CMOS++ segments. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; and offers various products, including HBTs, pHEMTs, BiFETs/BiHEMTs, HFETs, LMHEMTs, LNHEMTs, and MESFETs for use in wireless devices, such as mobile phones, smartphones, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of connected devices.

