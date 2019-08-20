IP Group (LON:IPO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $58.40

Shares of IP Group Plc (LON:IPO) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 58.40 ($0.76) and last traded at GBX 58.90 ($0.77), with a volume of 224430 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61.60 ($0.80).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of IP Group in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Numis Securities assumed coverage on shares of IP Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 162 ($2.12) price objective on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 67.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 85.91. The company has a market capitalization of $623.83 million and a P/E ratio of -2.12.

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, early stage, start-up, incubation, and mature financing. The firm also provides seed capital financing to spin out companies from the universities. It seeks to invest in the life sciences, physical sciences, energy & renewables, medical equipment and supplies, healthcare, technology, cleantech, intellectual property, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, information technology & communications, and chemicals & materials.

