IOTW 24-Hour Volume Hits $426,356.00 (IOTW)

IOTW (CURRENCY:IOTW) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One IOTW token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart and IDAX. In the last week, IOTW has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. IOTW has a market cap of $137,541.00 and approximately $426,356.00 worth of IOTW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $509.81 or 0.04711884 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00045958 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000154 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001154 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000871 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About IOTW

IOTW (IOTW) is a token. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2018. IOTW’s total supply is 2,560,750,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,258,450 tokens. IOTW’s official Twitter account is @IOTW_Official . IOTW’s official website is iotw.io . IOTW’s official message board is medium.com/@anchorvictory/anapp-announces-the-birth-of-an-innovative-blockchain-technology-288c9a6407c7

IOTW Token Trading

IOTW can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and BitMart. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

