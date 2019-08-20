IOStoken (IOST) Hits Market Cap of $332.92 Million

IOStoken (CURRENCY:IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. IOStoken has a market cap of $332.92 million and $16.00 million worth of IOStoken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, IOStoken has traded down 20.7% against the dollar. One IOStoken token can currently be bought for $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMart, DDEX, ABCC and Huobi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $512.17 or 0.04745536 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00045949 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000154 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000871 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000166 BTC.

IOStoken Profile

IOStoken (CRYPTO:IOST) is a token. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. IOStoken’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,400,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for IOStoken is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IOStoken’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken . IOStoken’s official website is iost.io . IOStoken’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

IOStoken Token Trading

IOStoken can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bitkub, Ethfinex, Cobinhood, OKEx, Vebitcoin, Huobi, WazirX, Coineal, Kyber Network, Upbit, Binance, CoinBene, DigiFinex, IDEX, CoinZest, DragonEX, BitMax, BigONE, Koinex, OTCBTC, Hotbit, DDEX, ABCC, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, IDAX, BitMart, Zebpay, GOPAX, Bitrue, HitBTC, Bithumb and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOStoken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOStoken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOStoken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

