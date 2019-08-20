Investment House LLC Sells 50 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Investment House LLC reduced its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,845 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $8,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,211,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,293,075,000 after buying an additional 780,079 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,175,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,564,274,000 after buying an additional 598,976 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,763,824 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,102,792,000 after buying an additional 1,651,691 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,942,494 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $449,976,000 after buying an additional 202,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,373,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $454,154,000 after buying an additional 22,536 shares in the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.26, for a total value of $1,161,099.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,640,493.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.60, for a total transaction of $508,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,506,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 137,951 shares of company stock worth $27,076,240. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EW shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $204.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.74.

Shares of EW stock traded up $2.45 on Tuesday, reaching $224.95. The stock had a trading volume of 42,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,940. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $204.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.87. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 12 month low of $136.44 and a 12 month high of $223.95.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 31.25%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

