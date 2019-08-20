Investment House LLC Sells 2,526 Shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Investment House LLC decreased its stake in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,526 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Allergan were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allergan by 2,162.5% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allergan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of Allergan in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Allergan in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Allergan by 186.3% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

AGN stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.91. 128,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,809,511. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.63. Allergan plc has a 1-year low of $114.27 and a 1-year high of $197.00.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Allergan had a negative net margin of 54.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Allergan plc will post 16.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.74%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Allergan from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of Allergan in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Allergan in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Allergan from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Allergan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.43.

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

