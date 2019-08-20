Investment House LLC Purchases 4,144 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Investment House LLC increased its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,806 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JLB & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 69,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,779,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 7,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 17,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,771,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total transaction of $77,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.58, for a total transaction of $375,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,306.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,425 shares of company stock valued at $804,312. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $1.83 on Tuesday, reaching $204.17. 185,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,882,518. The company has a fifty day moving average of $185.13 and a 200-day moving average of $183.15. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.30 and a twelve month high of $211.90. The company has a market capitalization of $122.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. Amgen had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 76.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.28%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $210.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Mizuho lowered shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $208.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $230.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.94.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

