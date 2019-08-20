Investment House LLC Lowers Stock Position in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC)

Investment House LLC lowered its position in shares of Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,286 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Macerich were worth $3,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAC. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Macerich by 183.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Macerich by 1,253.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macerich in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Macerich by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Macerich in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MAC. Citigroup decreased their target price on Macerich from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Macerich in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Macerich from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Macerich in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.80.

Shares of Macerich stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.34. 65,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,829,470. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.73. Macerich Co has a one year low of $28.87 and a one year high of $59.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $227.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.18 million. Macerich had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Macerich Co will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.59%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.92%.

In related news, CFO Scott W. Kingsmore acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.14 per share, for a total transaction of $111,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hern Thomas E. O acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.69 per share, with a total value of $198,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 98,424 shares of company stock valued at $3,285,329. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Macerich

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

