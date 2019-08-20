Investment House LLC Lowers Stock Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Investment House LLC lessened its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,130 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,416,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,410,584,000 after buying an additional 353,754 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $918,305,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in 3M by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,853,554 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $543,682,000 after buying an additional 171,980 shares during the period. Ronna Sue Cohen boosted its stake in 3M by 20,703.2% during the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 2,685,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 2,672,577 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in 3M by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,556,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $487,042,000 after buying an additional 90,071 shares during the period. 66.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MMM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett cut shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.98 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $179.00 price target on shares of 3M and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of 3M from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $183.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.54.

In related news, insider John Patrick Banovetz sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total value of $177,216.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MMM traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.40. 558,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,281,698. The company has a market cap of $92.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.09. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $155.63 and a fifty-two week high of $219.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $169.96 and its 200-day moving average is $186.98.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 55.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $1.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.07%.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

