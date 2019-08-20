Investment House LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Investment House LLC reduced its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,772 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,581 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $6,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Square by 10.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 442,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,126,000 after buying an additional 42,480 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Square during the second quarter worth $255,000. Cedar Capital LLC boosted its position in Square by 37.7% during the second quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 17,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Square by 2.4% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 729,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,899,000 after purchasing an additional 17,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glynn Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Square by 344.3% during the second quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 300,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,783,000 after purchasing an additional 232,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SQ. Nomura boosted their target price on Square from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Square from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup set a $95.00 target price on Square and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BTIG Research reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Square in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, Argus began coverage on Square in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.44.

In related news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $409,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 373,984 shares in the company, valued at $30,603,110.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Ajmere Dale sold 2,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $139,734.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,852,063.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 77,249 shares of company stock valued at $5,506,825 over the last quarter. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SQ traded up $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.85. The company had a trading volume of 223,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,415,947. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.82 and a twelve month high of $101.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a PE ratio of 3,243.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 3.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $563.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.67 million. Square had a positive return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

