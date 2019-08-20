Investment House LLC Has $11.39 Million Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Investment House LLC trimmed its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up about 1.2% of Investment House LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $11,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 411.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 42,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after purchasing an additional 34,216 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,299,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,354,000 after purchasing an additional 49,730 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,258,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $819,520,000 after purchasing an additional 496,843 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% in the first quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 155,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,884,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 18.4% in the first quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 99,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,854,000 after purchasing an additional 15,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.10.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Dermot J. O’brien sold 1,771 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total transaction of $286,972.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,747.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADP traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.03. 19,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,131,209. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $121.40 and a fifty-two week high of $172.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.91.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 47.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.98%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

