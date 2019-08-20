Investment House LLC Has $1.99 Million Stock Position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Investment House LLC boosted its position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Biogen by 500.0% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in Biogen during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Biogen during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BIIB shares. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.74.

Shares of BIIB traded down $4.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $231.42. 361,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360,049. Biogen Inc has a 52 week low of $216.12 and a 52 week high of $358.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.73. The firm has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.58 by $1.57. Biogen had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 44.89%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 32.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

