Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Purchased by Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC

Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 133.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,931,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,682,000 after purchasing an additional 11,440 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,580,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,077,000 after buying an additional 11,180 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,265,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,445,000 after buying an additional 33,933 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,046,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,801,000 after buying an additional 20,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 226.8% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 991,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,581,000 after buying an additional 688,268 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RSP stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.90. 118,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,703. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $85.76 and a 12 month high of $110.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.52.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

