Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $26.42

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.42 and traded as high as $26.74. Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund shares last traded at $26.68, with a volume of 42,521 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 174.8% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $265,000.

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund establishes long positions in certain futures contracts (the DX Contracts) with a view to tracking the changcBank Long US Dollar Index (USDX) Futures Index Excess Return (the Index), over time.

