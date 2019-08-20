Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst (NYSE:VCV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $13.33

Shares of Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst (NYSE:VCV) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.33 and last traded at $13.28, with a volume of 60100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.31.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCV. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 733,565 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,492,000 after buying an additional 75,460 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst by 17.1% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 494,445 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,398,000 after purchasing an additional 18,738 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 7.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

