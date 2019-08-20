Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,737 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,824 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 0.8% of Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 18.2% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 271.2% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 19,115 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 13,966 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total transaction of $78,444.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,788.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 4,047 shares of company stock valued at $234,591 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VZ traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $56.61. 925,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,917,878. The company has a market capitalization of $234.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.08. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $61.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.42 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.17%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VZ. Citigroup downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.70 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

