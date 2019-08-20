Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Upgraded by Northland Securities to Market Perform

Northland Securities upgraded shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) from an under perform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. Northland Securities currently has $48.00 target price on the chip maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on INTC. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Intel from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $47.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.88. Intel has a 1-year low of $42.36 and a 1-year high of $59.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.13.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.70 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.51%.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,552 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $400,062.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,007.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Reed E. Hundt sold 10,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total transaction of $524,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,524 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,221 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 363,624,758 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,406,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,241 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,073,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $14,029,440,000 after purchasing an additional 961,771 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,298,451 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,450,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,840 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,543,012 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,318,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,557,167 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,271,292,000 after purchasing an additional 785,668 shares in the last quarter. 66.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

