Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $521,000 Stock Position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. reduced its stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 13.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,818,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,496,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,794 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 28.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,697,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $728,653,000 after purchasing an additional 816,380 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,336,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,978,017,000 after purchasing an additional 610,821 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,244,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $827,966,000 after purchasing an additional 525,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 22.9% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,730,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,090,000 after purchasing an additional 322,963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $224.79. The stock had a trading volume of 157,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,641. American Tower Corp has a 12 month low of $140.40 and a 12 month high of $225.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.10. The company has a market cap of $98.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.50.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.91). American Tower had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 8,347 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.27, for a total transaction of $1,755,123.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,039 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.59, for a total transaction of $443,666.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,434.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 191,020 shares of company stock valued at $39,584,998. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMT. UBS Group downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of American Tower to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $185.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.47.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

See Also: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.