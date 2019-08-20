Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Grows Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Next Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 232.7% in the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 183.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total value of $670,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,739,380.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.83, for a total value of $14,241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 342,193 shares in the company, valued at $97,466,832.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,775 shares of company stock worth $14,986,676 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays set a $330.00 price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.17.

Shares of TMO stock traded down $2.80 on Tuesday, reaching $276.72. 9,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,574,825. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.34 and a 52 week high of $305.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.21.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

