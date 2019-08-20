Insider Selling: UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) EVP Sells 312 Shares of Stock

UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) EVP Shannon Andresen Johnson sold 312 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $20,120.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,899.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMBF traded down $1.07 on Tuesday, hitting $63.55. 109,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,629. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.89. UMB Financial Corp has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $77.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.91.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.17. UMB Financial had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $271.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that UMB Financial Corp will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.78%.

UMBF has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens set a $74.00 price objective on shares of UMB Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,255,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,552,000 after purchasing an additional 48,221 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 550,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,550,000 after buying an additional 34,682 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 6,173.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 44,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,872,000 after buying an additional 44,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 1,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

