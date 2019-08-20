Insider Selling: Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) CFO James M. Thorburn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $298,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of TWST stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.72. The stock had a trading volume of 141,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.18 and a quick ratio of 6.96. Twist Bioscience Corp has a twelve month low of $12.38 and a twelve month high of $35.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $965.37 million and a PE ratio of -1.20.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.09). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 168.45% and a negative net margin of 204.63%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.51 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Corp will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,216,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth about $404,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,527,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,264,000. 29.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twist Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.66 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.55.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.