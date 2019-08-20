Insider Selling: TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) EVP Sells 25,949 Shares of Stock

TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) EVP Martin F. Deghetto sold 25,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total value of $1,220,381.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,310,770.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEC traded up $0.87 on Tuesday, hitting $48.50. 150,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,261. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.26 and its 200 day moving average is $39.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.69. TTEC Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $23.01 and a 1-year high of $49.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $392.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.80 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 3.60%. On average, analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings Inc will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on TTEC from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. TTEC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of TTEC during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of TTEC by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of TTEC by 513.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of TTEC by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TTEC during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. 26.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

